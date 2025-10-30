Jubilee pilgrimage to Italy from Diocese of Wilmington makes stop at site of the Eucharistic miracle of Lanciano

The Diocese of Wilmington jubilee pilgrims made their way to Lanciano, site of the Eucharistic miracle of Lanciano, the afternoon of Oct 30.
After Mass celebrated by Bishop William Koenig and the priests who are accompanying the pilgrimage, pilgrims watched an introductory video before visiting the ornate monstrance that contains the host that was changed into cardiac muscle and the crystal goblet that contains the coagulated blood that was originally wine.
The visit included monstrance containing real flesh and the cup containing real blood.
Diocesan communications director and Catholic Forum host Bob Krebs is among the group of pilgrims and filed photos to The Dialog that can be found at TheDialog.org and on The Dialog’s social media platforms.
