Marian Pilgrimage, Nun Run, Coats for Kids and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

Have you mae plans for Saturday’s Marian Pilgrimage yet? Don’t delay, it’s in two days. Set aside Saturday, Oct. 11, to attend the Diocese of Wilmington Annual Marian Pilgrimage at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Join Bishop Koenig and priests from the diocese for this beautiful spiritual experience. The day will feature Mass, rosary, reconciliation, a tour of the 40 chapels, lunch, Holy Hour, Benediction, and there’s a gift shop too. For more information about transportation, call your parish today or go to cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage

Here are some other things happening around the Diocese of Wilmington — add a few to your social calendar.

The annual 40 Days for Life fall campaign is happening now. Wilmington ProLife will be at the 7th and Shipley Planned Parenthood, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. After the 8 a.m. liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 W Lea Blvd., Father Volodymyr Klanichka will lead prayers on the sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood. At noon and shortly after, Mass is also offered at St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s. (For the schedule in Seaford and Dover, go to 40daysforlife.com and search locations.)

Help the Knights keep kids warm this winter. On Oct. 11 & 12 Holy Family Parish KofC is hosting a Coats for Kids Drive before and after all Masses. They are accepting new and gently used coats for kids and adults, as well as cash donations. Checks can be made payable to: St. Michael Council #4548. For questions or more information, please contact: Steve Murray, Coats for Kids Chairman, Knight of Columbus St Michael Council #4548, 302-547-3931, DelawareMur@gmail.com

On Oct. 18, be sure to support the Little Sisters of the Poor by attending the Nun Run and Fall Festival at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Rd. in Newark. Not just a 5K, the day will feature vendors, food, raffles, games and a large rummage sale. For more information, go to https://littlesistersofthepoordelaware.org/2025-nun-run-and-fall-festival/

October is the month of the Rosary, and St. Hedwig Parish will be hosting devotions all month. We invite you to join us for Benediction and recitation of the Rosary after each weekday Mass and every weekend during the month of October following the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday and the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass on Sunday. We invite you to stay a few extra minutes after Mass and join us as we pray the rosary during the month of October.

On Oct. 11, Immaculate Conception Church, in Marydel is hosting their Annual Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $10 Registration fee per car and prizes will be awarded. Food will be available for purchase. Music provided by “The Godfather of New England Doo Wop” playing the original vinyl of the 50’s and early 60’s. For more information, contact Woody Gravenor at 302-779-2168, or 302-632-2208.

Treat yourself to lunch and a fashion show at Eleganza at the Wilmington Country Club on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Featuring fashions by Sophy Curson of Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, this event supports the Ministry of Caring’s emergency homeless shelters and job placement centers. For more information, contact Priscilla Rakestraw or Laura Romeo, 302-652-5523.

Looking ahead

Oct. 17-19, Forty Hours Devotions at St. Hedwig Church … Oct. 26, Game Day Crab Feast, benefits Good Shepherd School. More information, www.goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events … Oct. 29, Young Adult Trivia at Trolley Square Tap House, contact hpennell@sainthelenas.org for more information … Nov. 22, 9-11 a.m.: Bishop’s 5K, Saint Mark’s High School, Pike Creek. Benefits Catholic Charities. More information, https://runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/TheBishops5K … Saturday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors, St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington. Purchase tickets here: https://wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

