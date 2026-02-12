Music students from Archmere Academy, Ursuline Academy to participate in national voice competition

Isabelle Kim and Johanna Schlecht, singers at Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington, will compete as national finalists in the Music Teachers National Association Senior Voice Competition after earning the opportunity in the first round. This is the first time two Delaware students have been named finalists in the same competition.

Both are students of Mary Ellen Schauber, who teaches at Archmere Academy.

The two-tiered MTNA competition includes a video-only component. Seven finalists will be selected to the in-person round at the MTNA conference, which takes place March 21-25 in Chicago. The national winner will receive a cash prize and perform in a winners’ concert during the national conference.

Kim is a junior at Archmere Academy in Claymont. The daughter of Henry and Susan Kim, she has been studying voice for four years and has awards from the National Association of Teachers of Singing and the Delaware State Music Teachers Association. She has sung as a soloist with Archmere’s Mastersingers at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. Last year, she was one of seven national finalists for the MTNA Senior Vocal Performance competition.

Schlecht is the daughter of John and Dinah Schlecht and a senior at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington. She has been studying voice with Schauber for six years. She has earned awards at the Schmidt Vocal Competition, the National Association of Teachers of Singing, the Royal Conservatory of Music, and the Delaware State Music Teachers Association. Schlecht has participated in musical theater since she was 7 years old and has performed with Ursuline and Salesianum School and professional companies.

For more information the MTNA national competition, go to www.mtna.org.