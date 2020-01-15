‘One of Us’ podcast: Emma Jo Szczerba faith-led life extends far to Padua Academy community

‘One of Us’ podcast: Emma Jo Szczerba faith-led life extends far to...

NAME: Emma Jo Szczerba

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

PARISH: St. Mary Madgalen

WHAT FAITH MEANS TO ME:

“Faith is really about loving others and understanding others, and the community here at Padua has definitely given me the confidence to go out of my comfort zone. When I am out of my comfort zone, it’s a scary place, so relying back on my community and my faith has definitely helped me grow.”

