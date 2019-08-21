Prayer service Sept. 14 at Cathedral Cemetery near gravesite of aborted children

The half-hour prayer service will begin with a short procession from the Queen of the Apostles Chapel to the grave. It is part of the annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children co-sponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life and the Pro-Life Action League. Members of the Delaware Knights of Columbus and other representatives of the pro-life community will be in attendance. The public is invited and cemetery attendants will be on hand to direct visitors to the chapel.

The grave in Cathedral Cemetery holds the earthly remains of 63 aborted babies that were abandoned at a Chicago abortion facility and brought to Wilmington by Delaware Right to Life in December 1988.

After the prayer service, attendees are invited to go to Church of the Holy Child Social Hall, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, for a free showing of the movie “Unplanned” and luncheon from 11:00 to 2:00. This event is sponsored by 40 Days for Life of Wilmington. Please RSVP for the luncheon before Sept. 10 to 302-723-9254.