Saint Francis Healthcare grant will assist United Way in fight against COVID-19 in Wilmington

Saint Francis Healthcare, through its parent company, Trinity Health, is helping the battle against COVID-19 with a $75,000 grant to the United Way of Delaware. The money will be used for education, outreach and vaccination clinics in Wilmington.

The grant is part of Trinity Health’s “It Starts Here” campaign. It will support and enhance the Wilmington COVID-19 Community Mobilization Group, of which Saint Francis Healthcare is among more than 50 local partners. The group was launched last spring and collaborates with the Delaware Division of Public Health to help build trust in COVID-19 vaccines and increase access to vaccination opportunities for vulnerable communities.

The grant will be disbursed to the Community Intervention Team, the Latin American Community Center, Kingswood Community Center, New Destiny CDC and West End Neighborhood House. The grant will assist partners with online and in-person distribution of COVID-19 education materials, the development of webinars with leading experts in Delaware and the logistics necessary for upcoming vaccination clinics, including increased community awareness, local volunteers and accessible location, according to Saint Francis Healthcare.

“At Saint Francis, we are deeply committed to providing compassionate care to our communities, especially those in need,” said Brandon Harvath, president and chief operating officer of Saint Francis Healthcare. “This grant helps us collaborate with our partners and steadily work toward our mission of supporting those who are most vulnerable.”