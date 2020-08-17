Sister Margaret St. Hugh Keenan, longtime teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 90

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Margaret St. Hugh Keenan, a professed Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 69 years, died Aug. 13 at Assisi House. She was 90.

During her 30 years in ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington, Sister Margaret taught at St. Joseph on the Brandywine School in Greenville, St. Paul’s in Wilmington, Holy Angels in Newark, and St. Peter the Apostle in New Castle. In her later years in the diocese, she served at the Ministry of Caring.

She was a teacher in the archdioceses of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and in the Diocese of Naples, Fla. In 1997, Sister Margaret moved to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, where she ministered with the retired sisters at Assisi House.

Services, which are private, will be Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Assisi House. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston. Donations in Sister Margaret’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.