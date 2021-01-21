‘Via Crucis’ at St. Anthony of Padua parish in Wilmington will not be held this year due to pandemic

‘Via Crucis’ at St. Anthony of Padua parish in Wilmington will not...

Another cancellation dictated by the coronavirus pandemic will impact Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington this year as officials at St. Anthony of Padua parish have decided they cannot stage the annual “Via Crucis.”

Via Crucis, Latin for “The Way of The Cross,” is a living passion play presented every Friday in Lent, ending with the Good Friday performance at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington.

Catholics from throughout the diocese typically are invited to participate in the presentation, a live reenactment of the last days of Christ by area schoolchildren.

More than 100 students from area elementary, high schools and colleges have made up the cast of the Via Crucis, recalling Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, his betrayal and conviction, and culminating with his crucifixion and burial.

Father Mark Wrightson, pastor of St. Anthony’s, said organizers made the decision to cancel this year around the time they would have begun casting for the program.

The Lenten tradition is supported by an active group of adult directors, costumers, lighting and sound technicians and choir members. They hope to be back next year.