High school sports schedules return to normal following Christmas break

The Christmas break is over, which means those athletes who have had a few weeks off from competition will be back on the court, the ice or the mat, or in the pool.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Ursuline (3-4) at Caravel (3-3), 7:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of a meeting held over the Christmas break at the Diamond State Classic. The Buccaneers got 21 points from India Johnston in a 46-38 win over the Raiders. Keleigh White led Ursuline with 12. Both rosters feature a significant number of freshmen and sophomores.

Wednesday

Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (0-7), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-4) at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter (5-2) at Archmere (4-4), 6:15 p.m. The Patriots and Auks meet in a key Diamond State Athletic Conference battle. Just about anyone on the Newark Charter roster can lead the team in scoring on any given night, while the Auks also like to go deep into the bench.

Ursuline at St. Elizabeth (4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Salisbury Christian at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Middletown (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 11:30 a.m. This late-morning tussle features two teams enjoying success after tough seasons in 2018-19. Marlena Gordon and Alissa Crafton lead the Cavaliers, while Saint Mark’s offense revolves around the inside game of Serena Pluta.

Padua (2-3) at Delaware Military (2-2), 1 p.m.

St. Joseph (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-5), 6 p.m.

Salesianum (2-6) at St. Elizabeth (7-0), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (1-6), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere (4-3) at Newark Charter (4-2), 6:15 p.m. The Auks may have revenge on their minds during this trip to Newark. The Patriots hung a 22-point loss on Archmere in Claymont on Dec. 14 during the Diamond State Tip-Off Classic. This will be Newark Charter’s first game since Dec. 20.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.

Sanford (4-3) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Sals have played a difficult schedule to open 2019-20, and it doesn’t get any easier. After traveling to undefeated St. Elizabeth earlier in the week, the Sals host Sanford, which spent the first month of the season playing some of the best teams in the country.

Saturday

A.I. DuPont (3-6) at Saint Mark’s (1-6), 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s vs. Christiana and Tower Hill, 4 p.m. at Tower Hill

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Salesianum at Delaware Military, 6 p.m.

McKean at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s vs. Red Lion and Tatnall, 4 p.m. at Tatnall

Friday

Salesianum at William Penn, 6 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth and Saint Mark’s at the Glasgow Invitational, 9 a.m., Glasgow High School

Ice hockey

Tuesday

Easton vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Talbot Community Center

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Archbishop Curley, 4:10 p.m. at Ice World

Salesianum vs. Perkiomen (Pa.), 7:15 p.m. at Center Ice

Interboro (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 9:40 p.m. at Ice Works

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. John Carroll (Md.), 3 p.m. at Bel Air (Md.) Athletic Club (boys only)

Appoquinimink vs. Salesianum, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street Y (boys only)

Appoquinimink vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club (girls only)

Thursday

Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Conrad vs. Padua, 8 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club (girls only)

Friday

Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at Hill School (Pa.), 11 a.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Annapolis Area Christian, 6 p.m. at Greater Annapolis YMCA of Arnold (boys only)