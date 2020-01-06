High school sports schedules return to normal following Christmas break

The Christmas break is over, which means those athletes who have had a few weeks off from competition will be back on the court, the ice or the mat, or in the pool.
Girls
Basketball
Tuesday
Ursuline (3-4) at Caravel (3-3), 7:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of a meeting held over the Christmas break at the Diamond State Classic. The Buccaneers got 21 points from India Johnston in a 46-38 win over the Raiders. Keleigh White led Ursuline with 12. Both rosters feature a significant number of freshmen and sophomores.
Wednesday
Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (0-7), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-4) at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday
Newark Charter (5-2) at Archmere (4-4), 6:15 p.m. The Patriots and Auks meet in a key Diamond State Athletic Conference battle. Just about anyone on the Newark Charter roster can lead the team in scoring on any given night, while the Auks also like to go deep into the bench.
Ursuline at St. Elizabeth (4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Salisbury Christian at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Middletown (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 11:30 a.m. This late-morning tussle features two teams enjoying success after tough seasons in 2018-19. Marlena Gordon and Alissa Crafton lead the Cavaliers, while Saint Mark’s offense revolves around the inside game of Serena Pluta.
Padua (2-3) at Delaware Military (2-2), 1 p.m.
St. Joseph (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth, 7 p.m.
Boys
Basketball
Tuesday
Key at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-5), 6 p.m.
Salesianum (2-6) at St. Elizabeth (7-0), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (1-6), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere (4-3) at Newark Charter (4-2), 6:15 p.m. The Auks may have revenge on their minds during this trip to Newark. The Patriots hung a 22-point loss on Archmere in Claymont on Dec. 14 during the Diamond State Tip-Off Classic. This will be Newark Charter’s first game since Dec. 20.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Salisbury Christian at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.
Sanford (4-3) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The Sals have played a difficult schedule to open 2019-20, and it doesn’t get any easier. After traveling to undefeated St. Elizabeth earlier in the week, the Sals host Sanford, which spent the first month of the season playing some of the best teams in the country.
Saturday
A.I. DuPont (3-6) at Saint Mark’s (1-6), 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s vs. Christiana and Tower Hill, 4 p.m. at Tower Hill
Wilmington Charter at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Salesianum at Delaware Military, 6 p.m.
McKean at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s vs. Red Lion and Tatnall, 4 p.m. at Tatnall
Friday
Salesianum at William Penn, 6 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth and Saint Mark’s at the Glasgow Invitational, 9 a.m., Glasgow High School
Ice hockey
Easton vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Talbot Community Center
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Archbishop Curley, 4:10 p.m. at Ice World
Salesianum vs. Perkiomen (Pa.), 7:15 p.m. at Center Ice
Interboro (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 9:40 p.m. at Ice Works
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. John Carroll (Md.), 3 p.m. at Bel Air (Md.) Athletic Club (boys only)
Appoquinimink vs. Salesianum, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street Y (boys only)
Appoquinimink vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club (girls only)
Thursday
Archmere vs. Newark Charter, 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter
Conrad vs. Padua, 8 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club (girls only)
Friday
Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum/Ursuline at Hill School (Pa.), 11 a.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Annapolis Area Christian, 6 p.m. at Greater Annapolis YMCA of Arnold (boys only)