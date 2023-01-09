Catholic high school sports week includes battle of swimming undefeateds, wrestling showdown

We’ll kick off with the girls this week, with a basketball game to see just about every day. It pays off with a pair of overlapping games on Saturday involving four of the better teams in the state.
Another event to keep an eye on takes place in the pool. Saint Mark’s, whose boys and girls swimming teams are both undefeated in the opening weeks, travels to Concord on Friday to meet the Raiders, who also have a pair of unbeaten teams. And on the mats, Caravel and Salesianum get together for a highly anticipated wrestling showdown.
Girls
Basketball
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-1), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Newark Charter (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
First State Military (0-7) at Archmere (5-1), 4 p.m.
Padua (3-6) at Saint Mark’s (8-1), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Conrad (3-6) at Padua, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion (4-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Caravel (5-4) at Archmere, 12:15 p.m. The defending state champions travel to Claymont for an early afternoon battle. Do not be fooled by Caravel’s record; three of the Buccaneers’ losses have come to stiff competition in various showcase events. Tatnall also pinned a loss on Caravel with a last-second free throw. The Auks had been off for nearly two weeks heading into their game against First State Military. They are getting production from a number of sources.
Woodbridge (6-1) at Ursuline (10-0), 1 p.m. The Blue Raiders are back in New Castle County after splitting two games at the Viking Invitational. Woodbridge features Reghan Robinson and Payton Keeler, and they will lead the team into a matchup with a balanced Raiders squad having its best season in years.
Swimming (co-ed unless noted)
Monday
Archmere (1-1 boys, 2-0 girls) vs. Delaware Military (1-2 boys, 2-2 girls), 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Queen Anne’s County and Kent County, 5 p.m. at Chesterton YMCA (boys only)
Padua (2-1) vs. Sanford (0-2), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA
Wednesday
Salesianum (5-0)/Ursuline (2-0) vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA
Thursday
Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 4 p.m.
Friday
Concord (4-0 boys, 4-0 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (4-0 boys, 4-0 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Concord. Both teams bring a lot of youth to the pool. Saint Mark’s boys are enjoying their best season since 2012-13, and the girls are matching them stroke for stroke.
Saturday
Newark Charter (1-1 boys, 1-1 girls) vs. Archmere, 3 p.m. at Wilmington Charter
Boys
Basketball
First State Military (1-9) at Archmere (3-2), 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Salesianum (4-5) at Delaware Military (1-5), 5:30 p.m.
Newark Charter 3-3) at St. Elizabeth (5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
MOT Charter (3-4) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5) at Jemicy, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-4) at A.I. DuPont (6-2), 4:45 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Conrad (6-4), 11:30 a.m.
Archmere at Indian River (4-3), 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (4-3), 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday
St. Andrew’s (1-1) at St. Elizabeth (0-1), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Caravel (1-0) at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m. Caravel, the defending Division II state champion, has just one dual meet on its ledger thus far, but it was a biggie. The Buccaneers went on the road to edge Division I champ Cape Henlopen. This will be the Sals’ first dual meet. Both teams have kept busy with various tournaments.
Wednesday
Archmere (0-1) at St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (0-1), 6 p.m.
Friday
Archmere vs. Woodbridge (2-1) and St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m. at Woodbridge High School
Indian River (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Salesianum at Cavalier Duals, Archbishop Spalding (Md.) High School, Severn, Md.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Church Farm (Pa.) Invitational, 9:30 a.m. at Church Farm School, Downingtown, Pa.
Friday-Saturday
Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Padua at the VA Showcase, Virginia Beach Sports Center