Catholic high school sports week includes battle of swimming undefeateds, wrestling showdown

We’ll kick off with the girls this week, with a basketball game to see just about every day. It pays off with a pair of overlapping games on Saturday involving four of the better teams in the state.

Another event to keep an eye on takes place in the pool. Saint Mark’s, whose boys and girls swimming teams are both undefeated in the opening weeks, travels to Concord on Friday to meet the Raiders, who also have a pair of unbeaten teams. And on the mats, Caravel and Salesianum get together for a highly anticipated wrestling showdown.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-1), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Newark Charter (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

First State Military (0-7) at Archmere (5-1), 4 p.m.

Padua (3-6) at Saint Mark’s (8-1), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad (3-6) at Padua, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion (4-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Caravel (5-4) at Archmere, 12:15 p.m. The defending state champions travel to Claymont for an early afternoon battle. Do not be fooled by Caravel’s record; three of the Buccaneers’ losses have come to stiff competition in various showcase events. Tatnall also pinned a loss on Caravel with a last-second free throw. The Auks had been off for nearly two weeks heading into their game against First State Military. They are getting production from a number of sources.

Woodbridge (6-1) at Ursuline (10-0), 1 p.m. The Blue Raiders are back in New Castle County after splitting two games at the Viking Invitational. Woodbridge features Reghan Robinson and Payton Keeler, and they will lead the team into a matchup with a balanced Raiders squad having its best season in years.

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Monday

Archmere (1-1 boys, 2-0 girls) vs. Delaware Military (1-2 boys, 2-2 girls), 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Queen Anne’s County and Kent County, 5 p.m. at Chesterton YMCA (boys only)

Padua (2-1) vs. Sanford (0-2), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Wednesday

Salesianum (5-0)/Ursuline (2-0) vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Thursday

Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 4 p.m.

Friday

Concord (4-0 boys, 4-0 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (4-0 boys, 4-0 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Concord. Both teams bring a lot of youth to the pool. Saint Mark’s boys are enjoying their best season since 2012-13, and the girls are matching them stroke for stroke.

Saturday

Newark Charter (1-1 boys, 1-1 girls) vs. Archmere, 3 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Boys

Basketball

Monday

First State Military (1-9) at Archmere (3-2), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (4-5) at Delaware Military (1-5), 5:30 p.m.

Newark Charter 3-3) at St. Elizabeth (5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

MOT Charter (3-4) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5) at Jemicy, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-4) at A.I. DuPont (6-2), 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Conrad (6-4), 11:30 a.m.

Archmere at Indian River (4-3), 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (4-3), 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday

St. Andrew’s (1-1) at St. Elizabeth (0-1), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Caravel (1-0) at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m. Caravel, the defending Division II state champion, has just one dual meet on its ledger thus far, but it was a biggie. The Buccaneers went on the road to edge Division I champ Cape Henlopen. This will be the Sals’ first dual meet. Both teams have kept busy with various tournaments.

Wednesday

Archmere (0-1) at St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (0-1), 6 p.m.

Friday

Archmere vs. Woodbridge (2-1) and St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m. at Woodbridge High School

Indian River (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Salesianum at Cavalier Duals, Archbishop Spalding (Md.) High School, Severn, Md.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Church Farm (Pa.) Invitational, 9:30 a.m. at Church Farm School, Downingtown, Pa.

Track

Friday-Saturday

Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Padua at the VA Showcase, Virginia Beach Sports Center