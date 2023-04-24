Diocese of Wilmington girls high school sports week kicks off with lacrosse showdown

A month into the spring sports season, the teams in the various sports have started to separate themselves. In lacrosse, both Saint Mark’s and Ursuline are off to good starts, and the teams will be able to measure themselves against each other on Monday afternoon to start the week off with a bang. A busy week among all the sports includes the Penn Relays in Philadelphia for the track and field teams.
Lacrosse
Monday
Smyrna (6-2) vs. Padua (2-6), 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Saint Mark’s (5-1) at Ursuline (5-1), 4:45 p.m. The week kicks off with a big one as the Spartans visit the Raiders. The teams are averaging and allowing goals at about the same rate. Moira Marcozzi and Katie Hanich pace Saint Mark’s, while the Raiders counter with Ella Koechert and Claire Fowler.
Ss. Peter and Paul at North Caroline, 5:30 p.m.
Archmere (8-0) at Middletown (4-5), 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Tatnall (6-1) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Wilmington Friends (3-7) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Newark Charter (4-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline vs. Ursuline School (N.Y.), 2 p.m. at Ursuline Academy (Mo.) in the Sisters Lacrosse Tournament (Central Time)
Saturday
Ursuline vs. Ursuline Academy (Mass.), 11:45 a.m. at Ursuline Academy (Mo.) in the Sisters Lacrosse Tournament (Central Time)
Softball
Monday
Ursuline (2-1) at Christiana (2-5), 3:30 p.m.
Padua (6-2) at William Penn (3-5), 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ursuline vs. Odyssey Charter (3-4), 3 p.m. at Greenbank Park
Thursday
Archmere (3-4) at Conrad (3-4), 3:45 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (4-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Friday
Brandywine (4-3) vs. Ursuline, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saturday
Archmere at Cape Henlopen (4-4), noon
Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (4-3), 1 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Soccer
Monday
St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Red Lion (3-5), 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (7-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Ursuline (0-5) at Appoquinimink (4-2), 4 p.m.
Padua (5-2) at Caesar Rodney (4-1-2), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Caravel (6-1-1) at Archmere (6-1), 3:45 p.m. Archmere faces another tough opponent in the Buccaneers, who were Division II state finalists last year. Alaina Alston leads the Caravel offense, while goalkeeper Taylor Fitzgerald has allowed just two goals all season. For the Auks, Gabriela Fernandez has been solid in the net. Offensively, the Auks have several weapons, including Emma Gioffre and Haley Schleeweis.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont (1-6-1), 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Sanford (2-5), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (3-2), noon
Track and field
Tuesday
Archmere and Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter Mini-Meet No. 1, 4 p.m.
Thursday-Friday
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia
Saturday
Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Unionville Invitational, Unionville High School (Pa.)
Tennis
Monday
Middletown (4-3) at Archmere (5-1), 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Ursuline (3-2) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (2-4) at Tower Hill (9-0), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ursuline vs. Padua (3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Newark Charter (3-4) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Tatnall (2-5) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Padua at Caesar Rodney (7-0), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Concord (1-5) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Odessa (4-1) at Archmere, noon