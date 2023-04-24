Diocese of Wilmington girls high school sports week kicks off with lacrosse showdown

A month into the spring sports season, the teams in the various sports have started to separate themselves. In lacrosse, both Saint Mark’s and Ursuline are off to good starts, and the teams will be able to measure themselves against each other on Monday afternoon to start the week off with a bang. A busy week among all the sports includes the Penn Relays in Philadelphia for the track and field teams.

Lacrosse

Monday

Smyrna (6-2) vs. Padua (2-6), 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saint Mark’s (5-1) at Ursuline (5-1), 4:45 p.m. The week kicks off with a big one as the Spartans visit the Raiders. The teams are averaging and allowing goals at about the same rate. Moira Marcozzi and Katie Hanich pace Saint Mark’s, while the Raiders counter with Ella Koechert and Claire Fowler.

Ss. Peter and Paul at North Caroline, 5:30 p.m.

Archmere (8-0) at Middletown (4-5), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Tatnall (6-1) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington Friends (3-7) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Newark Charter (4-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline vs. Ursuline School (N.Y.), 2 p.m. at Ursuline Academy (Mo.) in the Sisters Lacrosse Tournament (Central Time)

Saturday

Ursuline vs. Ursuline Academy (Mass.), 11:45 a.m. at Ursuline Academy (Mo.) in the Sisters Lacrosse Tournament (Central Time)

Softball

Monday

Ursuline (2-1) at Christiana (2-5), 3:30 p.m.

Padua (6-2) at William Penn (3-5), 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline vs. Odyssey Charter (3-4), 3 p.m. at Greenbank Park

Thursday

Archmere (3-4) at Conrad (3-4), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (4-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Brandywine (4-3) vs. Ursuline, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday

Archmere at Cape Henlopen (4-4), noon

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (4-3), 1 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Red Lion (3-5), 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (7-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Ursuline (0-5) at Appoquinimink (4-2), 4 p.m.

Padua (5-2) at Caesar Rodney (4-1-2), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Caravel (6-1-1) at Archmere (6-1), 3:45 p.m. Archmere faces another tough opponent in the Buccaneers, who were Division II state finalists last year. Alaina Alston leads the Caravel offense, while goalkeeper Taylor Fitzgerald has allowed just two goals all season. For the Auks, Gabriela Fernandez has been solid in the net. Offensively, the Auks have several weapons, including Emma Gioffre and Haley Schleeweis.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont (1-6-1), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Sanford (2-5), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (3-2), noon

Track and field

Tuesday

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter Mini-Meet No. 1, 4 p.m.

Thursday-Friday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Saturday

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Unionville Invitational, Unionville High School (Pa.)

Tennis

Monday

Middletown (4-3) at Archmere (5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (3-2) at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-4) at Tower Hill (9-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline vs. Padua (3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Newark Charter (3-4) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Tatnall (2-5) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Padua at Caesar Rodney (7-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Concord (1-5) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Odessa (4-1) at Archmere, noon