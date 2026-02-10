Aquinas Academy students spend cold days of Catholic Schools Week helping to warm hearts at Jeanne Jugan Residence — Photo gallery

Aquinas Academy in Bear did the same as most other schools in dealing with the weather-interrupted Catholic Schools Week.

The snow and ice from the Jan. 25 winter storm scuttled many plans of schools that put their best foot forward each year at that time. Despite no school for a snow holiday Jan. 26 and some interrupted instruction time during the week, Aquinas officials found ways to have their celebrations.

To warm hearts during these cold days, Aquinas Academy students crafted hand-made Valentine’s Day cards for the residents of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark.

The school also collected boxes of candy for the residents that can be used as bingo prizes as part of their Catholic Schools Week service project.