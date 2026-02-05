Diocese of Wilmington to hold Holy Hours for peace in response to USCCB invitation

In response to an invitation from Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), to pray for peace in our nation and communities, Bishop William E. Koenig and the priests of the Diocese of Wilmington gathered Feb. 4 during their Presbyteral Retreat to offer a Holy Hour for Peace and have scheduled Holy Hours for Peace in each of the diocesan deaneries in coming weeks.

This national invitation to pray for peace follows the USCCB’s Special Pastoral Message on Immigration issued in November 2025, in which the bishops of the United States affirmed their concern for immigrants suffering in a “climate of fear and anxiety,” urged respect for the fundamental dignity of all persons, and called for meaningful reform of immigration laws and humane treatment of those seeking a better life in this country.

On the Holy Hours for Peace effort Bishop Koenig said, “In this moment of tension and uncertainty, we turn to Christ — the Prince of Peace — asking that our hearts and our nation be renewed. Our prayer for peace flows from the hope we have in Christ to guide us in recognizing the inherent dignity of every person as we work to build a society that respects life at every stage and circumstance.”

The Holy Hours for Peace are opportunities for parishioners and all people of goodwill to join in prayer for peace, unity, and the recognition of human dignity throughout our nation.