Salesianum School presents ‘Ragtime’ for second straight weekend in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Salesianum School presents ‘Ragtime’ for second straight weekend in Wilmington — Photo...

No time like “Ragtime” in Wilmington these days as Salesianum School presents the musical for the second weekend in a row for three straight days beginning March 6.

The production began with three shows beginning Feb. 28 and concludes this weekend. The remaining shows are March 6-7, 7:30 p.m. and March 8, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for students.

More entertainment from Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington is on the docket as we head toward spring.

St. Thomas More Academy: “Honk, The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” March 13, 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 15, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 students.

St. Elizabeth’s: “Seussical,” May 1-2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: Kids under 12, $5; students and senior citizens $7, adults $10

Also, Ursuline Academy, which presented the musical “Bright Star” in the fall, is performing “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” March 26-27, 7 p.m., March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Check out these earlier galleries.

“We will rock you” — Saint Mark’s

“Macbeth” — Ss. Peter and Paul

“Chicago” — Archmere Academy

“Mamma Mia” — Padua Academy

“Bright Star” — Ursuline Academy