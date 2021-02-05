WATCH: Ss. Peter and Paul parish in Easton, Md., makes great strides in construction of family life center, new high school

This time last year, the first shovels were hitting the dirt on the campus of Ss. Peter and Paul parish in Easton, Md.

Work was getting under way for the Family Life Center and new Ss. Peter and Paul High School in the shadow of the parish church on South Washington Street off of Route 50.

The video here shows that so much has happened since then as both projects get closer to completion.

It’s part of the parish’s “Sacred Vision” project. Completion of the Family Life Center is slated for late May. The state-of-the-art high school is scheduled to open in August.

Bishop Malooly in February led about a dozen school, parish and town leaders in turning over the first shovel of dirt on the school site.