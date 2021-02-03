Bishop Malooly released from hospital after surgery, begins recovery

Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general of the Diocese of Wilmington, said the bishop will probably need six-to-eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation for full recovery. He thanked Catholics in the diocese for their continued prayers.

“The Bishop was discharged from the hospital (Tuesday) afternoon and is resting,” Msgr. Hurley wrote in a message to staff and clergy.

“He is doing well but is understandably very tired,” Msgr. Hurley said. He asked people to refrain from phone calls, texts, or emails but said if well-wishers would like to send a card or note to the chancery office it will be passed on to the bishop.