Bishop Malooly released from hospital after surgery, begins recovery

Bishop Malooly was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and is resting comfortably with family as he recuperates from last week’s cardiac bypass surgery.
Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general of the Diocese of Wilmington, said the bishop will probably need six-to-eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation for full recovery. He thanked Catholics in the diocese for their continued prayers.
“The Bishop was discharged from the hospital (Tuesday) afternoon and is resting,” Msgr. Hurley wrote in a message to staff and clergy.
“He is doing well but is understandably very tired,” Msgr. Hurley said. He asked people to refrain from phone calls, texts, or emails but said if well-wishers would like to send a card or note to the chancery office it will be passed on to the bishop.
The bishop’s 77th birthday was Jan. 18. He submitted his resignation to Pope Francis two years ago. Bishops are required to provide a resignation letter to the pontiff upon their 75th birthday. The pope has not yet accepted the resignation.
Bishop Malooly was installed as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington on Sept. 8, 2008. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore on March 1, 2001.