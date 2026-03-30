Athletic teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington stay busy heading into Easter

The beginning of this week sees a heavy sports schedule, but things lighten up after Wednesday, with Easter approaching this weekend. There’s a variety of sports to check out, with some good baseball and girls soccer leading the way. The weather may even cooperate, at least in the early part of the week.
Boys
Baseball
Monday, March 30
Jemicy at SS. Peter and Paul (1-5), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
Newark Charter (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-0), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Wilmington Charter (0-2) at Archmere (0-1), 4 p.m.
SS. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.
Conrad (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 4 p.m. Two perennial contenders meet on the diamond for an early season battle. The Red Wolves return lots of pieces from a team that reached the state championship game last season, as do the Spartans. Saint Mark’s hits the road for its next five after this one.
Wednesday, April 1
Archmere vs. Delmarva Christian (1-1), 4:30 p.m. at Sports at the Beach
Thursday, April 2
Salesianum (1-0) at Dover (1-1), noon
Tatnall (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Saturday, April 4
SS. Peter and Paul at Glen Burnie, 10 a.m.
Indian River (1-0) at Salesianum, noon. The Sals dispatched the Indians last season, 7-1. Salesianum received a stellar pitching performance in its opener, a shutout win over Sanford. Indian River scored 13 runs and had 12 hits in their first game.
SS. Peter and Paul at North County, 1:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, March 31
Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Smyrna (0-1), 4 p.m.
Archmere (1-1) at Salesianum (1-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Salesianum at Chaminade (N.Y.), 1 p.m. The Sals head to Long Island to renew acquaintances with Chaminade. The Flyers are currently ranked fifth in the country by USA Lacrosse; the Sals already have played the No. 2 team in the country, Loomis Chafee of Connecticut, losing in the final minute. A win here could get the Sals into the top 25.
Volleyball
Monday, March 30
Middletown (1-1) at Archmere (1-2), 4 p.m.
St. Joe’s Prep (Pa.) at Salesianum (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
MOT Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Red Lion (0-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1
Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Odyssey Charter (2-0) at Salesianum, 11:30 a.m.
Girls
Softball
Monday, March 30
Milford (1-1) vs. Padua (1-1), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields
Tuesday, March 31
Archmere (0-1) at Wilmington Charter (0-3), 3:30 p.m.
Conrad (1-0) vs. Ursuline (1-1), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Wednesday, April 1
Odessa (2-1) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields
Concord (2-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (2-1) vs. Sussex Tech (0-1), 4:15 p.m. at Del Tech, Georgetown
Soccer
Monday, March 30
Ursuline (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 4 p.m. The Raiders conclude a three-game road trip with their toughest battle thus far this season. Ursuline has scored 19 goals in three games, but the Spartans have not allowed a goal in two contests.
Wednesday, April 1
Caesar Rodney (1-0-1) at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (0-2) at Odessa (2-0), 4 p.m. The Pandas opened the season with two tough losses in the Charlotte, N.C., area, but it’s Delaware opponents only from here on out. Padua will have to cool down a Ducks attack that has produced 13 goals and a defense that has not allowed one yet.
Polytech (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Sanford (2-0) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday, March 30
Concord (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (1-1) at Dover (1-1), 4 p.m.
Caesar Rodney (1-1) at SS. Peter and Paul (2-2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1
Appoquinimink (0-2) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Upper Dublin (Pa.) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.
Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Newark Charter (2-0) vs. Ursuline (1-1), 4 p.m. at Gore Stadium at Newark Charter