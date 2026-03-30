Athletic teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington stay busy heading into Easter

The beginning of this week sees a heavy sports schedule, but things lighten up after Wednesday, with Easter approaching this weekend. There’s a variety of sports to check out, with some good baseball and girls soccer leading the way. The weather may even cooperate, at least in the early part of the week.

Boys

Baseball

Monday, March 30

Jemicy at SS. Peter and Paul (1-5), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

Newark Charter (2-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-0), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Wilmington Charter (0-2) at Archmere (0-1), 4 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Conrad (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 4 p.m. Two perennial contenders meet on the diamond for an early season battle. The Red Wolves return lots of pieces from a team that reached the state championship game last season, as do the Spartans. Saint Mark’s hits the road for its next five after this one.

Wednesday, April 1

Archmere vs. Delmarva Christian (1-1), 4:30 p.m. at Sports at the Beach

Thursday, April 2

Salesianum (1-0) at Dover (1-1), noon

Tatnall (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Saturday, April 4

SS. Peter and Paul at Glen Burnie, 10 a.m.

Indian River (1-0) at Salesianum, noon. The Sals dispatched the Indians last season, 7-1. Salesianum received a stellar pitching performance in its opener, a shutout win over Sanford. Indian River scored 13 runs and had 12 hits in their first game.

SS. Peter and Paul at North County, 1:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, March 31

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Smyrna (0-1), 4 p.m.

Archmere (1-1) at Salesianum (1-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Salesianum at Chaminade (N.Y.), 1 p.m. The Sals head to Long Island to renew acquaintances with Chaminade. The Flyers are currently ranked fifth in the country by USA Lacrosse; the Sals already have played the No. 2 team in the country, Loomis Chafee of Connecticut, losing in the final minute. A win here could get the Sals into the top 25.

Volleyball

Monday, March 30

Middletown (1-1) at Archmere (1-2), 4 p.m.

St. Joe’s Prep (Pa.) at Salesianum (2-0), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

MOT Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Red Lion (0-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Odyssey Charter (2-0) at Salesianum, 11:30 a.m.

Girls

Softball

Monday, March 30

Milford (1-1) vs. Padua (1-1), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Tuesday, March 31

Archmere (0-1) at Wilmington Charter (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Conrad (1-0) vs. Ursuline (1-1), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Wednesday, April 1

Odessa (2-1) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Concord (2-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-1) vs. Sussex Tech (0-1), 4:15 p.m. at Del Tech, Georgetown

Soccer

Monday, March 30

Ursuline (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 4 p.m. The Raiders conclude a three-game road trip with their toughest battle thus far this season. Ursuline has scored 19 goals in three games, but the Spartans have not allowed a goal in two contests.

Wednesday, April 1

Caesar Rodney (1-0-1) at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (0-2) at Odessa (2-0), 4 p.m. The Pandas opened the season with two tough losses in the Charlotte, N.C., area, but it’s Delaware opponents only from here on out. Padua will have to cool down a Ducks attack that has produced 13 goals and a defense that has not allowed one yet.

Polytech (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Sanford (2-0) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, March 30

Concord (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (1-1) at Dover (1-1), 4 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (1-1) at SS. Peter and Paul (2-2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1

Appoquinimink (0-2) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Upper Dublin (Pa.) at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Newark Charter (2-0) vs. Ursuline (1-1), 4 p.m. at Gore Stadium at Newark Charter