Three Catholic schools earn positions in baseball postseason tournament

Three Catholic schools are among the 24 who are challenging for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association baseball championship. Salesianum, St. Mark’s and Archmere founbd out their seedinbgs when the brackets were announced May 20.

The Sals earned the second seed, their highest ranking since 2015. Sallies enjoyed a 16-2 campaign, including wins over St. Mark’s (twice), Cape Henlopen, Caravel, Archmere and Sussex Tech. The Sals’ two losses came to Newark Charter, seeded third, and No. 1 Appoquinimink, who went underfeated.

Salesianum and the other teams in the top eight received a first-round bye. The Sals will host the winner of St. Georges vs. Red Lion, who will meet Thursday. The second-round game will be at Salesianum on Saturday at a time to be determined.

St. Mark’s, who went 12-6, comes in as the 13th seed. All six of the Spartans’ losses came to teams seeded ahead of them in the tournament; their wins include Delaware Military Academy, Archmere and Conrad.

The Spartans have a home game in the first round on Thursday. They will host the 20th seed, Wilmington Charter, at 4 p.m.. The winner travels to No. 4 Dover on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.

The No. 19 seed is Archmere. The Auks finished the season 10-8, with enough wins on a difficult schedule to earn the points necessary to earn a berth. They have wins over tournament teams DMA, Conrad, and Wilmington Charter, and their losses include Concord, Newark Charter, Salesianum and Milford.

The Auks open on the road Thursday against No. 14 Delaware Military Academy at Newark National Little League at 4 p.m. The Auks and Seahawks are both members of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The winner of this one moves on to face fellow DSAC member Newark Charter at Hill Field on Saturday at noon.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for May 28, with the semifinals on May 30 and the final on June 1.

The DIAA bracket is available here.