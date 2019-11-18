Home Our Diocese Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2014

Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2014

Auguste Harrell is Baptized by Bishop Malooly during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, April, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com

Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.

As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of The Dialog published Nov. 22.

Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.

2014

 

 

 

