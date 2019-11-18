Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2014

Auguste Harrell is Baptized by Bishop Malooly during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, April, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
2014
Bishop Malooly watches 12th grader Patricia Worthy work on the schools yearbook during his visit to St. Elizabeth School. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly takes questions from the 2nd grade during his visit to St. Elizabeth School. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly talks to the 1st grade during his visit to St. Elizabeth School. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
3/8/14 -Dover, DE – Catechumen Rebecca Rodriguez with St. Franics de Sales Parish in Salisbury Maryland meeting with Bishop Malooly.
Rite of Election at Holy Cross Church in Dover.
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
3/8/14 -Dover, DE –
Rite of Election at Holy Cross Church in Dover.
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
Bishop Malooly visits a theology class at St. Mark’s High School. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly visits a theology class at St. Mark’s High School. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly at Youth Pilgrimmage in 2014
Bishop Malooly at Youth Pilgrimmage in 2014
Bishop Malooly presents Annie McTaggart with the Women in Scripture: St. Mary Magdalen award during the annual Scout honors at St. Margaret of Scotland, Saturday, June 14, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly celebrates mass during the annual Scout honors at St. Margaret of Scotland, Saturday, June 14, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Visit to Saint Mary’s Seminary
10/23/14 -Dover, DE – Bishop Malooly visiting second grade students at Holy Cross School in Dover.
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
10/23/14 -Dover, DE – Bishop Malooly visiting second grade students at Holy Cross School in Dover.
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
Vivan Duffy From Holy Family Parish receves the Order of Merit from Bishop Malooly at the Diocesan Merit Awards at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 26, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Margaret Cunniffe from Church of the Holy Child Parish receves the Order of Merit from Bishop Malooly at the Diocesan Merit Awards at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 26, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Visit to Saint Mary’s Seminary
Fr. William Cocco and Bishop Malooly watch as students from St. John the Beloved stop to see the horses from the New Castle County mounted patrol before the Blue Mass at St. John the Bloved, Friday, May 2, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly processes to the alter during the Blue Mass at St. John the Bloved, Friday, May 2, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Auguste Harrell is Baptized by Bishop Malooly during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, April, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly prepares the paschal candle as Deacon Ken Pullium assists during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Saturday, April, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly celeberates the Memoral Day Field Mass at All Saints Cemetery, May 26, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly celeberates the Memoral Day Field Mass at All Saints Cemetery, May 26, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly leads the Rosary at the feet of Our Lady of Peace Statue during the Marian Pilgrimage at Holy Spirit, Saturday, September 27, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Valerie Townsend from St. MAry of the Immaculate Conception Parish receves the Order of Merit from Bishop Malooly at the Diocesan Merit Awards at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 26, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, and Tony Flynn talk before the Red Mass at St. Joe’s on the Brandywine, Monday, October 6, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly says mass at St. Hedwing to celebrate the sainthood of Saint John XXIII and Saint John Paul II, Sunday, April 27, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Fayetta Jackson a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary hands Bishop Malooly the gifts during the 18th annual St. Martin dePorres Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Sunday November 16, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly delivers his homily during the 18th annual St. Martin dePorres Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Sunday November 16, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Barres Sr. Barbara Ann Curran, Aline Lynch, F. Edmund Lynch, Tony Flynn, and Bishop Malooly.
6/3/14 -Magnolia, DE – Principal Mrs. Julie Shively and Bishop Rev. W. Francis Malooly at the St. Thomas More Academy Commencement Ceremony.
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
6/3/14 -Magnolia, DE – Rev. W. Francis Malooly awarding Stephanie Patterson her diploma at the St. Thomas More Academy Commencement Ceremony.
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
Bishop Malooly prays with those in attendance for the prayer service for National Day of Remembrance for aborted children at Cathedral Cemetery, Saturday, September 13, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly processes to the alter for a prayer service during Vocation Day at Corpus Christi Church, Monday, November 3, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly shakes hands with Fr. Norman Carroll parents Norman and Marie Carroll who are celebrating their 55th during the Wedding Anniversary Mass at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, September 28, 2014. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com