Serviam Girls Academy receives grant from Delaware Community Foundation

Serviam Girls Academy was one of 11 nonprofit organizations to receive a grant from the Delaware Community Foundation in the latest round of funding from the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund.

Serviam, a tuition-free middle school, received $20,000. It will be used to help prepare for a safe reopening, including health and safety training for teachers and administration, according to the DCF.

The 13th round of grants totaled $210,426. The recipients were selected from 49 applicants who requested $1.7 million. The fund, which was established on March 18, has awarded more than $3 million to 139 Delaware nonprofits. The awards were distributed weekly through May, then bi-weekly in June. They are now scheduled to be given out monthly through December.

The next application deadline is Aug. 10. For information, go to www.delcf.org/community-needs-grants.