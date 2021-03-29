Schools continue to begin spring sports seasons as April approaches

Beautiful weather greeted the return of spring sports last week. Temperatures have cooled, but the athletes will be on their respective fields beginning Monday afternoon. Three girls lacrosse teams will be playing their first games of the season.

Most of the action takes place Monday-Wednesday as schools dismiss for the Easter break. Similar to other scholastic sports this year, attendance policies vary depending on the school and the location of the games.

Girls

Lacrosse

Monday

Padua (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (0-0) at Sussex Academy (1-0), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Middletown (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Friends (1-0) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Softball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-1) vs. Ursuline (0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Talleyville Softball Complex

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (2-0) vs. Padua (0-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Delmarva Christian (0-0) at Archmere (1-2), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (2-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Dickinson (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

MOT Charter (0-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Red Lion, noon

Soccer

Monday

Saint Mark’s (2-0) at MOT Charter (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Newark Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (1-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (1-0) at Caesar Rodney (1-1), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (1-1) at Wilmington Charter (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Concord (2-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Bot the Quakers and the Spartans are off to quick starts.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul, doubleheader, 2:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Georges (1-0) at Salesianum (1-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

MOT Charter (0-2) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Red Lion (2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Salesianum (1-1) at Archmere (1-0), 3:45 p.m. Two of the state’s strongest programs battle on the turf at Archmere.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at MOT Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Brandywine (0-1), 3:30 p.m.