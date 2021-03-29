Schools continue to begin spring sports seasons as April approaches

Beautiful weather greeted the return of spring sports last week. Temperatures have cooled, but the athletes will be on their respective fields beginning Monday afternoon. Three girls lacrosse teams will be playing their first games of the season.
Most of the action takes place Monday-Wednesday as schools dismiss for the Easter break. Similar to other scholastic sports this year, attendance policies vary depending on the school and the location of the games.
Girls
Lacrosse
Padua (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (0-0) at Sussex Academy (1-0), 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 3:45 p.m.
Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s at Middletown (1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Wilmington Friends (1-0) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Softball
Monday
St. Elizabeth (1-1) vs. Ursuline (0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Talleyville Softball Complex
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (2-0) vs. Padua (0-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Delmarva Christian (0-0) at Archmere (1-2), 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (2-0), 4 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Dickinson (0-0), 3:45 p.m.
MOT Charter (0-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Red Lion, noon
Soccer
Saint Mark’s (2-0) at MOT Charter (1-1), 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Newark Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Odyssey Charter (1-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Padua (1-0) at Caesar Rodney (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Archmere (1-1) at Wilmington Charter (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Concord (2-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Bot the Quakers and the Spartans are off to quick starts.
Boys
Baseball
St. Frances at Ss. Peter and Paul, doubleheader, 2:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Georges (1-0) at Salesianum (1-0), 4 p.m.
Thursday
MOT Charter (0-2) at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Red Lion (2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Salesianum (1-1) at Archmere (1-0), 3:45 p.m. Two of the state’s strongest programs battle on the turf at Archmere.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Archmere at MOT Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Monday
Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Brandywine (0-1), 3:30 p.m.