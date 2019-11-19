Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2015 photo gallery

Bishop Malooly talks to children in the library at Christ the Teacher School, Thursday, January 15, 2015. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Bishop Malooly talks to children in the library at Christ the Teacher School, Thursday, January 15, 2015. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly goes over his schedule with 8th grader Jack Ostroski at Christ the Teacher School, Thursday, January 15, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
Bishop Malooly greets children comming into the library at Christ the Teacher School, Thursday, January 15, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
The cross is carried on S. Harrison Street in Wilmington, Del., during the 2015 Cross Pilgrimage, March 28, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
03/30/15-Dover, DE – Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Church
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
03/30/15-Dover, DE – Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Church
Special to The Dialog / Jason Minto Photography
2015 Order Of Merit winners from Corpus Chisti, Stacey Mattia and from St. Matthew’s Rosemary DeLong with Bishop Malooly after the ceremony at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 4, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
2015 Order Of Merit winner from St. Anthony of Padua, Br. Michael Rosenello recevies the award from Bishop Malooly during the ceremony at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 4, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
2015 Order Of Merit winner from St. Mary Refuge of Sinners, Isidro Cruz Lopez recevies the award from Bishop Malooly during the ceremony at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
2015 Order Of Merit winner from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Barbara Roney recevies the award from Bishop Malooly during the ceremony at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 4, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
2015 Order Of Merit winner from St. John the Apostle Anthony Salamone shakes hands with his Pastor Fr. Micheal Darcy after receiving the award from Bishop Malooly during the ceremony at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 4, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
Lance Martin and Bishop Malooly gather in front of St. Ann Church before Lance’s Ordination to the Diaconate, Sunday, 7, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
Lance Martin kneels before Bishop Malooly as the Bishop lays hands on his head at St. Ann Church during Lance’s Ordination to the Diaconate, Sunday, 7, 2015. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Lance Martin prostrates him self before Bishop Malooly’s at St. Ann Church during Lance’s Ordination to the Diaconate, Sunday, 7, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
Bishop Malooly prepares to bless the new Pieta Statue in front of Corpus Christi Church as All Saints Catholic School children gather around, Tuesday, December 8, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
Fr. Glenn Evers, Br. Joseph Ash, Sr. Ann David Strohminger, and Bishop Malooly take part in a panel discussion duirng Vocations Awareness Day at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 2, 2015. Dialog photo /Don Blake
