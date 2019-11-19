Home Our Diocese Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2015 photo...

Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2015 photo gallery

By
For The Dialog
-
131
0
Bishop Malooly talks to children in the library at Christ the Teacher School, Thursday, January 15, 2015. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.

As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of The Dialog published Nov. 22.

Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Click here for 2008.

Click here for 2009.

Click here for 2010.

Click here for 2011.

Click here for 2012.

Click here for 2013.

Click here for 2014.

2015

 

Lance Martin kneels before Bishop Malooly as the Bishop lays hands on his head at St. Ann Church during Lance’s Ordination to the Diaconate, Sunday, 7, 2015. Dialog photo/Don Blake

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here