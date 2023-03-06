‘Head over Heels’ for Salesianum School’s spring musical performance with more shows March 10-12

Students perform during opening night of Head over Heels Musical featuring songs from The Go-Go’s at Salesianum School, Friday, March 3, 2023. The musical will also be preformed March 10-12 with different lead performers. Photo/Don Blake
The 2023
Diocese of Wilmington musical series is “Head over Heels” for Salesianum School’s spring musical performance.
If you missed the shows last weekend you still have another chance to see “Head over Heels” March 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., and March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be
purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.
Other high school musical performances are coming soon. They include:
Saint Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7 p.m., and April 2 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7 p.m., and May 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
Earlier in the school year were
‘The Play that goes wrong’ at Ss. Peter and Paul High School, ‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy, ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ at Padua Academy and “Willy Wonka” at Archmere Academy.
