‘One of Us’ podcast: Sofia Alvarez of Archmere Academy in Claymont focuses on faith to guide her life and daily decisions

‘One of Us’ podcast: Sofia Alvarez of Archmere Academy in Claymont focuses...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Sofia Alvarez

HOMETOWN: Newark

PARISH: St. Margaret of Scotland

What is the most important part of your spirituality?

“I would say the most important part is just treating others with kindness and appreciating every day. I think what I have learned is that my spirituality has developed more at Archmere and in high school. I think what I have learned is that it is important to be thankful for every single day and to take it one day at a time.“

Check out the full podcast below.



