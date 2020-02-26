‘One of Us’ podcast: Rich Kolodgie’s perseverance and faith in God have gotten him through adversity in his life

‘One of Us’ podcast: Rich Kolodgie’s perseverance and faith in God have...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Rich Kolodgie

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

PARISH: St. Anthony of Padua

A non-church member comes to you and asks “Why should I be a Catholic?” What would you tell them?

“I would tell them that the value structure in our religion is a great value structure. If people live and breathe the value structure that we have, they’ll be a good person. They’ll be good to other people also. I think it’s good from both an individual standpoint, but also extremely good in terms of helping people just be a good member of society and care about other people.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

Previous podcasts:

Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone

Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn

Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski

Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino

Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams

Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba

Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks

Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling