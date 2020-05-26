St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington tips its cap to musical performers in spite of coronavirus obstacles

St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington tips its cap to musical performers in...

The annual musical is a big deal at St. Elizabeth’s and this year was going to be no different.

A festive atmosphere with productions of “Seussical” were expected the first weekend in May.

And then came coronavirus.

With the timing of its play and the virus-inspired shutdown of all things school-related, St. Elizabeth was left with the distinction of the only high school in the Diocese of Wilmington unable to kick off its shows.

That didn’t stop students, faculty and production supporters from kicking up some fun. By way of cyber connectivity the production hit the play button and developed ways to shed some light on its performers.

Included in the effort was providing some photos for the Dialog.

The St. E.’s contribution capped off another season of musicals in the diocese.

