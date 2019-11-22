Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2018 photo gallery

On March 17, 2018, Bishop Malooly instituted four of our seminarians to the Ministry of Lector and Acolyte at Saint Mary's Seminary and University in Baltimore, Md. To Lector: Adam Bauer, John Enemuo, and Brennan Ferris. To Acolyte: Michael Preston.
Alongside the bishop, from left, are Adam Bauer, Michael Preston, John Enemuo and Brennan Ferris. Back row, from left, are seminarian Craig Kursinsky, Fathers Norman Carroll, Jim Kirk and Joseph McQuaide.
Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Click here for 2008.
Click here for 2009.
Click here for 2010.
Click here for 2011.
Click here for 2012.
Click here for 2013.
Click here for 2014.
Click here for 2015.
Click here for 2016.
Click here for 2017. 2018
Bishop Malooly blesses the plaques with the names of the designated Pilgrimage Churches during Opening Mass of the 150th Anniversary of the Dioceses of Wilmington. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly processes into the Cathedral of Saint Peter for the Opening Mass of the 150th Anniversary of the Dioceses of Wilmington. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Priests gather on the alter of Cathedral of Saint Peter to bless the host during Opening Mass of the 150th Anniversary of the Dioceses of Wilmington. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
On March 17, 2018, Bishop Malooly instituted four of our seminarians to the Ministry of Lector and Acolyte at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Md. To Lector: Adam Bauer, John Enemuo, and Brennan Ferris. To Acolyte: Michael Preston.
Alongside the bishop, from left, are Adam Bauer, Michael Preston, John Enemuo and Brennan Ferris. Back row, from left, are seminarian Craig Kursinsky, Fathers Norman Carroll, Jim Kirk and Joseph McQuaide.
Bishop and parishioners of St John/Holy Angels in Assisi in 2018.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear, Del., celebrated its 40th anniversary with Bishop Malooly on May 20 at 11 am Mass. Parishioners gifted the parish with the following: 10 sacred stained glass windows, a new tabernacle and monstrance, dedicated the chapel to St. Pope John Paul II, buried a time capsule to be opened on the 75th anniversary and paid in full a $100,000 mortgage debt one year early. Seton parishioners worked together for over a year to make it possible.
Bishop Maooly, Christopher Viceconte President , St. Thomas More Society, James McGiffin Jr, Award recipient, and Fr. Leonard Klein, Chaplain, St. Thomas More Society.
Bishop Malooly talks with St. Mark’s students Majella Myers (left), Clare Estes, and Kaleigh Davis before mass at St. Mark’s High School during Catholic Schools Week, Wednesday, January 31, 2017. www.DonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly talks with St. Mark’s students before mass at St. Mark’s High School during Catholic Schools Week, Wednesday, January 31, 2017. www.DonBlakePhotography.com
Fr. Matthew Guckin, Louis DeAngelo, and Bishop Malooly talk during Catechetical Day at St. Thomas More Academy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Patricia Berrigan was recognized for her 43 years and Rosemarie DeLong for her 46 years as Catechists both from St. Matthew Parish during Catechetical Day at St. Thomas More Academy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Bishop Malooly walks ahead of the cross along Jackson St. in Wilmington, Del., during the 2018 Cross Pilgrimage, March 24, 2016. photo/ www.DonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly blesses those in attendance interested in becoming a Priest, Religious, and Deacon during a Mass for Vocations at the Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, May 26, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Sr. Margeret Gigina Holloran, Sr. Francis Catherine Reynolds, and Sr. Charles Patricia Missetta present Bishop Malooly with the gifts during a Mass for Vocations at the Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, May 26, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Nada Ann Jones hands the Book of Elect for Holy Family Parish to Bishop for him to sign duirng the Rite of Election at Holy Cross Church, Saturday, February 17, 2018. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com