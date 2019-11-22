Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2017 photo gallery

2nd grader Aisling Donahue shakes hands with Bishop Malooly during his visit to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Thursday, January 26, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Bishop Malooly talks to NFL player Justin Perillo before the start of the CYM 25th Golf Outing at Deerfield Country Club, July 13, 2017. DonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly takes questions from students during his visit to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Thursday, January 26, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly takes questions during his visit to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Thursday, January 26, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
8th grader Anthony LaSalvia holds the door for Bishop Malooly during his visit to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Thursday, January 26, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly leads youth from around the diocese from St. Elizabeth Church during the annual Cross Pilgrimage, which was held on April 8, 2017.
Deacon Chris Moran receives the Book of Gospels from Bishop Malooly during the Ordination of eight Deacons at The Church of the Holy Child, Saturday, August 19, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
The Deacons stand before Bishop Malooly during the Ordination of eight Deacons at The Church of the Holy Child, Saturday, August 19, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Deacons David Feaster, Jose Sanchez, Lawrence Brecht, and Sean Sudler give each other the Kiss of Peace during the Ordination of eight Deacons at The Church of the Holy Child, Saturday, August 19, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Deacon Jose Sanchez kneels before Bishop Malooly during the Ordination of eight Deacons at The Church of the Holy Child, Saturday, August 19, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly lays hands on Richard Jasper during his Ordination at Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, May 20, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly hands over the bread and wine Richard Jasper during his Ordination at Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, May 20, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly blesses the host with Richard Jasper and other Priests during his Ordination at Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, May 20, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Barbara Beatson hands the Book of Elect to Bishop Malooly to sgin during the Rite Of Election at Holy Cross Church, Saturday, March 4, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly, Stephen Hyde, Principal Richard Bayhan and Lisa Hyde hold a check with Students after mass at St. Mark’s, Friday, December 8, 2017. Stephen and Lisa Hyde donated $1.5 million dollars to St. Mark’s High School.
Bishop Malooly blesses the stain glass window in the sacristy at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Sunday, September 17, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly with Fr. Charles Dillingham in front of stain glass window in the chapel of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Sunday, September 17, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly, Ann Trzuskowski, Francis Trzuskowski , and St. Thomas More Society President Frank Mieczkowski at the St. Thomas More Society Annual Dinner at the Wilmington Country Club, Sunday, May 21, 2017. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com