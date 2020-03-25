‘One of Us’ podcast: Geri Garvey and her faith-guided life has grown greatly through church ministry

‘One of Us’ podcast: Geri Garvey and her faith-guided life has grown...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Geri Garvey

HOMETOWN: Lewes

PARISH: St. Jude the Apostle

What does your faith mean to you?

“It’s very important to me. It’s been part of my whole life. The times that have been difficult in life, it’s been something that enables you to turn to God and know there is something greater than you that can sustain you through the tough times.”

