‘One of Us’ podcast: Tammy Korosec encourages prayer and spirituality with Holy Cross community as Coordinator of Religious Education

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.
NAME: Tammy Korosec
HOMETOWN: Frederica
PARISH: Holy Cross
What is the most important part of your spirituality?
“The most important part is that freedom that I have to talk to God and to Jesus at any time. I pray often and that’s one of the things that I try to impress upon the children. It’s not just about getting on your knees and saying your standardized prayers, just have the conversation. And he listens and he answers.”
Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com
Check out the full podcast below.
Previous podcasts:
Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone
Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn
Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski
Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino
Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams
Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba
Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks
Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling
Feb. 28, 2020 One of Us Rich Kolodgie
March 13, 2020 One of Us Sofia Alvarez
March 27, 2020 One of Us Geri Garvey