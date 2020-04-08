‘One of Us’ podcast: Tammy Korosec encourages prayer and spirituality with Holy Cross community as Coordinator of Religious Education

‘One of Us’ podcast: Tammy Korosec encourages prayer and spirituality with Holy...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Tammy Korosec

HOMETOWN: Frederica

PARISH: Holy Cross

What is the most important part of your spirituality?

“The most important part is that freedom that I have to talk to God and to Jesus at any time. I pray often and that’s one of the things that I try to impress upon the children. It’s not just about getting on your knees and saying your standardized prayers, just have the conversation. And he listens and he answers.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

