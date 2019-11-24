Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years: 2019 photo gallery

VIDEO
Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Father Daniel Staniskis, associate pastor at St. Francis de Sales parish in Salisbury, Md., and former associate pastor of St. Ann’s in Wilmington, was incardinated, or formally accepted, by Bishop Malooly as a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington on Sept. 19. Incardination, taken from the Latin term incardinare, refers to the attachment of a priest or deacon to a diocese or religious community. Father Staniskis, previously with the Diocese of Vilkaviskis in Lithuania, is now permanently at the service of the Diocese of Wilmington. Present for the incardination are, from left, Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general, Bishop Malooly, Father Staniskis, Father John Mink, pastor of St. Ann’s in Wilmington and Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, diocesan chancellor.
Bishop Malooly congratulates Father Timothy J. Brady who was incardinated, or formally accepted, by the bishop as a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington on July 1, 2019. Incardination, taken from the Latin term incardinare, meaning to hang on a hinge, refers to the attachment of a priest or deacon to a diocese or religious community. Father Brady, previously a Mercedarian friar, is now permanently at the service of the Diocese of Wilmington and was recently assigned as associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel in Georgetown. Pictured here, from left, are Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, chancellor of the diocese, Bishop Malooly, Father Brady and Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general.
Justin Pollio, of St. Mary Magdalene parish, is installed to the ministry of lector as part of his preparation for permanent diaconate. Bishop Malooly completed the installation Sept. 15.
Bishop Malooly talks with Angelique Lorang, left, and Linda Malone during the 4th Annual Bishop 5K at Glasgow Park, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly takes a picture with cross country runners from St. Mark’s High School during the 4th Annual Bishop’s 5K at Glasgow Park, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly offers a blessing during the 4th Annual Bishop’s 5K at Glasgow Park, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Dialog photo/Don Blake
St. Mark’s students greet Bishop Malooly with principal Richard A. Bayhan before mass at St. Mark’s during Catholic Schools Week, Monday, January 28, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly celebrates mass at St. Mark’s as part of Catholic Schools Week, Monday, January 28, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly celebrates mass at St. Mark’s as part of Catholic Schools Week, Monday, January 28, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly celebrates mass at St. Mark’s as part of Catholic Schools Week, Monday, January 28, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
St. Mark’s students talk with Bishop Malooly before mass at St. Mark’s during Catholic Schools Week, Monday, January 28, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
St. Mark’s students present the gifts to Bishop Malooly during mass at St. Mark’s as part of Catholic Schools Week, Monday, January 28, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
People gather at Cathedral Cemetery for Bishop Malooly’s annual Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
The faithful join Bishop Malooly and Pastor Fr. John Solomon to Bless the Sea in Ocean City at 17th and the Boardwalk, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
The faithful join Bishop Malooly and Pastor Fr. John Solomon to Bless the Sea in Ocean City at 17th and the Boardwalk, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
The faithful join Bishop Malooly and Pastor Fr. John Solomon to Bless the Sea in Ocean City at 17th and the Boardwalk, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly presents Catechist Pat Walker with certificate for her 45 years for service with St. Ann Church during Catechetical Day at St. Thomas More Academy, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Sr. Catherine Charles from St. Margaret of Scotland had 62 years of service but unable to attend. photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly presents Catechist Pat Walker with certificate for her 45 years for service with St. Ann Church during Catechetical Day at St. Thomas More Academy, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Sr. Catherine Charles from St. Margaret of Scotland had 62 years of service but unable to attend. photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly and Presenter Fr. Christopher Walsh talk during Catechetical Day at St. Thomas More Academy, Saturday, March 23, 2019 photo/Don Blake
Louis DeAngelo, Bishop Malooly, and Presenter Fr. Christopher Walsh share a laugh during Catechetical Day at St. Thomas More Academy, Saturday, March 23, 2019 photo/Don Blake
The cross carried up Linden St. to St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly blesses the plams at St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
The cross is carried by St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington, Del., during the 2019 Cross Pilgrimage, April 13, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Hummy Pennell from St. Helena Parish recieved the Coach Jim Blunt Memorial Award during the Catholic Youth and Young Adult Ministry Annual Recognition Dinner at the Rollins Center at Down Downs, Thursday, May 16, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Rev. John Olson, Associate Pastor, Rev. James T. Kirk, Jr., Pastor, St. Mary Magdalen Church, Altar Server Jacob Buckley, Bishop Francis Malooly and Rev. Robert E. Coine, Pastor celebrate the dedication Mass.
Deacon Kenny Hall, Bishop W. Francis Malooly and Deacon Barry Taylor at the December 15 service.
Bishop Malooly and a statue of St. Jeanne Jugan during the 150th anniversary Mass of the arrival of the Little Sisters of the Poor in America. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly receives the gifts from Sr. Therese Goecke, Lynn Keating, and Sr. Joanne Goecke during the 150th Anniversary Mass of the Arrival of the Little Sisters of the Poor in America. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly and Mother Superior, Mother Margaret Regina check out the display of locations that the Little Sisters of the Poor serve the community during the 150th Anniversary of the Arrival of the Little Sisters of the Poor in America. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly consecrated the Diocese of Wilmington to Mary’s Immaculate Heart at Our Lady Queen of Peace at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle on Aug. 19.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Maooly prcesses as Rite of Admission candidate Michael Preston sings during a Mass for Vocations at the Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, June 15, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Candidate Michael Preston stands before Bishop Maooly during Rite of Admission during a Mass for Vocations at the Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, Saturday, June 15, 2019. photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly talks with members of the Knights of Columbus before the memorial Mass for Bishop Robert Mulvee at the Cathedral of Saint Peter Church, January 13, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
2015 Order Of Merit winner from St. Anthony of Padua, Br. Michael Rosenello recevies the award from Bishop Malooly during the ceremony at St. John the Beloved, Sunday, October 4, 2015. wwwDonBlakePhotography.com
Bishop Malooly processes to the alter during the closing mass for the Sesquicentennial Anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington at St. Elizabeth Church, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly welcomes everyone to the closing mass for the Sesquicentennial Anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington at St. Elizabeth Church, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly delivers his homily during the closing mass for the Sesquicentennial Anniversary of the Diocese of Wilmington at St. Elizabeth Church, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Preparing for the meal are, from left,Terry Lopez, Teresa Tumini, Terry Treglia, Charlotte Duffy, Bishop Malooly, Barbara Cumella, Mary Lou Korzenewski, Mary Jo Venerus, Linda Coxton, Mary Cappelli, and Karen Coombe.
Bishop Malooly presents Alexandra Ewing from Archmere Academy with the St. Francis deSales Award during the St. Francis deSales Awards Convocation at St. John the Beloved, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Photo/Don Blake
Joining participants of the regional V Encuentro in Wilmington on July 30 are, from left, Father Glenn Evers, Ricardo Jiminez, Bishop Malooly, Lupita Luna and Father Carlos Ochoa.