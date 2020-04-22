‘One of Us’ podcast: Connor Rowland forms his faith as Catholic school student, plans his future

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.
NAME: Connor Rowland
HOMETOWN: Denton, Md.
PARISH: St. Elizabeth of Hungary
What does your faith mean to you?
“I go to a Catholic school. We pray in the morning, we pray at lunch and we pray at the end of the day. It does mean a lot. I know when things are down, and I’m down, during this time, during any time, if I’m down I will always have my faith to go to. That will never go away.”
