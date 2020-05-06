‘One of Us’ podcast: Alex Handy finds purpose from St. Vincent de Paul Society, service and fellowship

‘One of Us’ podcast: Alex Handy finds purpose from St. Vincent de...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Alex Handy

HOMETOWN: Easton, Md

PARISH: Saints Peter & Paul

What keeps you going with your connection with St. Vincent de Paul Society?

“I come back to the fact that I don’t know how much time I have left in this world. I want to try and make it count. I want to do something that is faith based that really makes my life more rich and hopefully some difference down here.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

