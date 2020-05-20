‘One of Us’ podcast: Josie Trevino uses her faith based atmosphere as a foundation of her life and decisions

‘One of Us’ podcast: Josie Trevino uses her faith based atmosphere as...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Josie Trevino

HOMETOWN: Denton, Md.

PARISH: St. Elizabeth of Hungary

What is the most important part of your spirituality?

“What I like about my spirituality and faith is that it connects me to a greater purpose. It encompasses the people in my family, my community and it gives me a connection to my God. It gives me a way to focus my voice.”

