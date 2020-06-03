‘One of Us’ podcast: Fred McNeil finds ways to give back to local Centreville community during coronavirus

‘One of Us’ podcast: Fred McNeil finds ways to give back to...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Fred McNeil

HOMETOWN: Centreville, Md.

PARISH: Our Mother of Sorrows

What keeps you going with Our Mother of Sorrows?

“Well, Our Mother of Sorrows is a very giving church. We have a food pantry. I like daily Mass. I’m a retiree now and of course when we have church services, daily Mass is kind of a little spark that everyday reminds you that kindness and good manners never go out of style or out of fashion. Right now you have Our Mother of Sorrows, along with the local Episcopal church, local Methodist church, doing whatever they can to feed hundreds of children. That keeps you going and gets you going back to mass when we have mass.”

