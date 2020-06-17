‘One of Us’ podcast: Ed Lipka shares knowledge of St. Hedwig’s parish and Wilmington Polish community

‘One of Us’ podcast: Ed Lipka shares knowledge of St. Hedwig’s parish...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Ed Lipka

HOMETOWN: Newark

PARISH: St. Hedwig

What does your faith mean to you?

“Everything. I mean you feel like it keeps me going, keeps me focused on what the important things are, keeps my morals in check, and allows me to be understanding and compassionate with people.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone

Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn

Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski

Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino

Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams

Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba

Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks

Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling

Feb. 28, 2020 One of Us Rich Kolodgie

March 13, 2020 One of Us Sofia Alvarez

March 27, 2020 One of Us Geri Garvey

April 10, 2020 One of Us Tammy Korosec

April 24, 2020 One of Us Connor Rowland

May 8, 2020 One of Us Alex Handy

May 22, 2020 One of Us Josie Trevino

June 5, 2020 One of Us Fred McNeil