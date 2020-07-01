‘One of Us’ Podcast: Bess McAneny reflects on Texas childhood and Catholic Spanish community at Holy Angels

‘One of Us’ Podcast: Bess McAneny reflects on Texas childhood and Catholic...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Bess McAneny

HOMETOWN: Newark

PARISH: St. John/ Holy Angels

What does your faith mean to you?

“While it may seem cliche to say, it is my life, my way, and my hope. I start my day with four thoughts upon arising. Jesus I give you my will. Jesus I give you my first fruits, Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, I consecrate myself and my family to you, Jesus I place your armor over me and my family. Family is personal and communal.”

