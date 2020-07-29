‘One of Us’ podcast: Tina Gillen’s faith helps lead St. Mary Magdalen School students with those less fortunate

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Tina Gillen

HOMETOWN: Wilmington

PARISH: St. Mary Magdalen

What is the most important part of your spirituality?



“My spirituality allows me to make better choices and keeps me positive, especially you know when you have hard times. You always have hard times in life and you have to have spirituality and faith. I think it has taught me to have patience, compassion, and empathy for others. I believe that is why I love helping the Ministry of Caring so much because they show so much compassion to the less fortunate.”

