‘One of Us’ podcast: Nate Riddle’s longtime involvement with St. John the Apostle guides his beliefs and everyday values

‘One of Us’ podcast: Nate Riddle’s longtime involvement with St. John the...

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Nate Riddle

HOMETOWN: Millsboro

PARISH : St. John the Apostle

What does your faith mean to you??

“I am sure you can tell it is very important to me. In reality, it is really the cornerstone of who I am as a person. My faith is something that I am still thankfully being able to learn and grow in school and just in daily life experience. It has also been something that I have been blessed in. It has never really left me.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone

Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn

Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski

Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino

Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams

Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba

Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks

Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling

Feb. 28, 2020 One of Us Rich Kolodgie

March 13, 2020 One of Us Sofia Alvarez

March 27, 2020 One of Us Geri Garvey

April 10, 2020 One of Us Tammy Korosec

April 24, 2020 One of Us Connor Rowland

May 8, 2020 One of Us Alex Handy

May 22, 2020 One of Us Josie Trevino

June 5, 2020 One of Us Fred McNeil

June 22, 2020 One of Us Ed Lipka

July 3, 2020 One of Us Bess McAneny

July 17, 2020 One of Us Jean Dunn

July 31, 2020 One of Us Tina Gillen

August 14, 2020 One of Us Bob Gay