One of Us: Praising God through music is Linda Brown’s special connection to Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton, Md.

One of Us: Praising God through music is Linda Brown’s special connection...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Linda Brown

HOMETOWN: Elkton, Md.



PARISH: Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.

“What is that keeps you going in your connection with the church?”

“Music is definitely a big part of it. I love my church and I love my community. It’s music that touches my soul and that enhances my faith.’

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Mar. 10, 2023 One of Us Kathy Kinard

Mar. 24, 2023 One of Us Lucy Still

April 7, 2023 One of Us Barbara Janssen

April 21, 2023 One of us Barry Grzechowiak

May 5, 2023 Tibor Nagey

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.