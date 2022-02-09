‘One of Us’ podcast: Alexis Sclama uses her pilgrimage to the Holy Land to continue to feel close to Jesus

‘One of Us’ podcast: Alexis Sclama uses her pilgrimage to the Holy...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Alexis Sclama



HOMETOWN: Bethany Beach, DE

PARISH: St. Ann Parish

What does your faith mean to you?

“What it means to me the most is it’s all about trust. Trust in the word of our Lord. It’s all about love, and it’s also about forgiveness. I think it’s important that we begin to forgive ourselves first. I know that God loves me very, very much. He died on the cross for me, and every time I think about it and especially seeing it in the Holy Land it just totally tears me up inside.”

