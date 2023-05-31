Parishioner of Mary, Mother of Peace Charlie Palladino has learned to put his faith and trust in God

Parishioner of Mary, Mother of Peace Charlie Palladino has learned to put...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Charlie Palladino

HOMETOWN: Millsboro



PARISH: Mary Mother of Peace

“What is it that keeps you going in your connection with your parish?”

“I have recently become a lector at Mary, Mother of Peace. I attend daily Mass … volunteer with Higher Ground Outreach, which focuses on the homeless.”

