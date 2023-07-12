‘One of Us’ – Catechist Scott Betyeman has ‘personal commitment’ to help guide young people at St. Jude the Apostle

‘One of Us’ – Catechist Scott Betyeman has ‘personal commitment’ to help...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Scott Betyeman

HOMETOWN: Lewes



PARISH: St. Jude the Apostle

“What keeps you going in your connection with the church?”

“I am a catechist here at St. Jude’s … Molding young people, especially in the faith can be challenging at times. Finding those connections with young people and then being an example is super important.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Mar. 10, 2023 One of Us Kathy Kinard

Mar. 24, 2023 One of Us Lucy Still

April 7, 2023 One of Us Barbara Janssen

April 21, 2023 One of us Barry Grzechowiak

May 5, 2023 Tibor Nagey

May 19, 2023 Linda Brown

June 2, 2023 Charlie Palladino

June 16, 2023 Dorothy Cartagena

June 30, 2023 Marty Malarkey

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.