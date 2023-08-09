One of Us: Skip Coale of St. Ann in Bethany Beach is all about community, connections he has with the church

One of Us: Skip Coale of St. Ann in Bethany Beach is...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Skip Coale

HOMETOWN: Ocean View



PARISH: St. Ann Bethany Beach

What is the most important part about your spirituality?

“Through my faith journey I paid attention to learning more about my faith, about the religion. I was developing the goal of seeing God’s influence in my life and how the journey I’m on is trying to get closer and closer. I’ve done that through bible study and various groups that I’ve been involved in.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Check out the full podcast below.

