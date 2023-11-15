One of Us: Padua Academy senior Devin Funchion stays connected in her faith by serving others

One of Us: Padua Academy senior Devin Funchion stays connected in her...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Devin Funchion

High School: Padua Academy

Year: Senior



“What is it the most important part about your spirituality?”

“Helping others. Taking time to serve my community, just leading a life of self-giving.”

