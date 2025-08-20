One of Us: Holy Family Parish’s Katelyn Homa stays connected to faith through relationships with fellow parishioners

One of Us: Holy Family Parish’s Katelyn Homa stays connected to faith...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish or school communities.

NAME: Katelyn Homa

Parish: Holy Family Parish

Hometown: Newark

What is the most important part of your spirituality?

“Praying, and knowing God is going to be there and having the feeling of hope and faith in him. Every time I pray I get chills down my back. That’s how I know God is there for me. He is holding my hand along this journey.”

