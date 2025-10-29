One of Us: Sara Smith loves to have a connection with God, talk to Jesus, pray all the time

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish or school communities.
NAME: Sara Smith
Parish: Attends both parishes St Joseph on the Brandywine & St John the Beloved
Hometown: Wilmington Pike Creek
What is the most important part of your spirituality?
“I like to pray whenever I’m stressed. That is like probably the most common time when I’m praying, so I like that God is there for me when I’m stressed with school, work or friends. And I like that I have someone watching over me at all times.”
Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com
Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski
Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino
Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams
Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba
Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks
Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling
Feb. 28, 2020 One of Us Rich Kolodgie
March 13, 2020 One of Us Sofia Alvarez
March 27, 2020 One of Us Geri Garvey
April 10, 2020 One of Us Tammy Korosec
April 24, 2020 One of Us Connor Rowland
May 8, 2020 One of Us Alex Handy
May 22, 2020 One of Us Josie Trevino
June 5, 2020 One of Us Fred McNeil
June 22, 2020 One of Us Ed Lipka
July 3, 2020 One of Us Bess McAneny
July 17, 2020 One of Us Jean Dunn
July 31, 2020 One of Us Tina Gillen
August 14, 2020 One of Us Bob Gay
August 28, 2020 One of Us Nate Riddle
September 11, 2020 One of Us Celinda Carr
September 25, 2020 One of Us Joe Furness
October 9, 2020 One of Us Patrick Tiernan
October 23, 2020 One of Us Chris Webb
November 6, 2020 One of Us Lori Parks
November 20, 2020 One of Us Peg Janes
December 4, 2020 One of Us Joanne Busalacchi
December 18, 2020 One of Us Annette Fad
January 1, 2021 One of Us Beth Ferris
January 15, 2021 One of Us Joan Ansalvish
January 29, 2021 One of Us MaryAnn Rutzler
February 12, 2021 One of Us Wayne Straight
February 26, 2021 One of Us Karen Headley
March 12, 2021 One of Us Bill Pare
March 26, 2021 One of Us Neal Potts
April 9, 2021 One of Us Denise Scales
April 23, 2021 One of Us Adriana Gonzalez
May 7, 2021 One of Us Andy Horsey
May 21, 2021 One of Us Ray Worrall
June 4, 2021 One of Us Susan Parker
June 18, 2021 One of Us Natalie Morris
July 2, 2021 One of Us Bobbie Bell
July 16, 2021 One of Us Dave Melocik
July 30, 2021 One of Us Louise Gay
August 13, 2021 One of Us Mike Robinson
August 27, 2021 One of Us Connie Rutherford
Sept. 10, 2021 One of Us Bill Griffith
Sept. 24, 2021 One of Us Bud McFadden
Oct. 8, 2021, One of Us John Cosentino
Oct. 22, 2021, One of Us Bill Kirk
Nov. 5, 2021 One of Us Anne Fazio
Nov. 19, 2021 One of Us Joan Przywara
Dec. 3, 2021 One of Us Emily Bryant
Dec. 17, 2021 One of Us Kyle Sobieski
Jan. 14, 2022 One of Us Callie Brown
Jan. 28, 2022 One of Us Donna Baldino
Feb. 11, 2022 One of Us Alexis Sclama
Feb. 25, 2022 One of Us Brooke Dennison
March 11, 2022 One of Us Mare Draper
March 25, 2022 One of Us Debbie Costello
April 8, One of Us Rose McNamara
April 22, One of Us Cecilia Cicone
May 6, 2022 One of Us Sarah Walsh
May 20, 2022 One of Us Jim Phillips
June 3, 2022 One of Us Nicole Herrera
June 17, 2022 One of US William Hamant
July 1, 2022 One of Us Tom Guns
July 17, 2022 One of Us Sheila Dunne
July 29, 2022 One of Us Kevin Callahan
Aug. 12, 2022 One of Us Mary Ann Wallen
Aug. 26, 2022 One of Us Karen Kohler
Sept. 9, 2022 One of Us Donna Santoni
Sept. 23, 2022 One of Us Charlie Fitzgerald
Oct. 7, 2022 One of Us Kathleen Ursitti
Oct. 19, 2022 One of Us Carol Diebold
Nov. 2, 2022 One of Us Mary Kay Micucio
Nov. 16, 2022 One of Us Mike McDonnel
Dec. 2, 2022 One of Us Mike O’Neill
Dec. 16, 2022 One of Us Eileen Grant
Jan. 13, 2023 One of Us Donald Kyle
Jan. 27, 2023 One of Us Vernon Taylor
Feb. 10, 2023 One of Us Dorothy Teare
Feb. 24, 2023 One of Us Dan Holmes
Mar. 10, 2023 One of Us Kathy Kinard
Mar. 24, 2023 One of Us Lucy Still
April 7, 2023 One of Us Barbara Janssen
April 21, 2023 One of us Barry Grzechowiak
May 5, 2023 One of us Tibor Nagey
May 19, 2023 One of us Linda Brown
June 2, 2023 One of us Charlie Palladino
June 16, 2023 One of us Dorothy Cartagena
June 30, 2023 One of us Marty Malarkey
July 14, 2023 One of us Scott Betyeman
July 28, 2023 One of us Edith Hoffman
August 11, 2023 One of us Skip Coal
August 25, 2023 One of us Buddy Sass
September 8, 2023 One of us Carol Seward
September 22, 2023 One of us Pablo Resto
October 6, 2023 One of us Lauren Tyree
October 20, 2023 One of us Jacob McNett
November 3, 2023 One of us Paulette Sammons
November 17, 2023 One of us Devin Funchion
December 1, 2023 One of us Liam Naughton
December 15, 2023 One of us Michelle Mai
January 13, 2024 One of us Mikie McHale
January 26, 2024 One of us Gavin Andrews
February 9, 2024 One of us Felicity Appelhans
February 23, 2024 One of us Judy Miller
March 8, 2024 One of us Ronan Landis
March 22,2024 One of us Mary Ann Mason
April, 5, 2024 One of us Connor Victoria
April 19, 2024 One of us Mary Gralewski
May 3, 2024 One of us Sydney Mesa
May 17, 2024 One of us Ed Lyons
May 31, 2024 One of us Theresa Deakin
June 14, 2024 One of us Jack Cotrotsios
June 28, 2024 One of us Dr. Bill Moncevicz
July 12, 2024 One of us Maegan Cobb
July 26, 2024 One of us Jeff Dunn
August 9, 2024 One of us Sarah Voigt
August 23, 2024 One of us Ian Steele
September 6, 2024 One of us Marina Chiafullo
September 20, 2024 One of us Kenzie Zoccolillo
October 4, 2024 One of us Walker Pollard
October 18, 2024 One of us Jimmy Szpak
November 1, 2024 One of us Maria McDowell
November 13, 2024 One of us Hannah Heredia
November 29, 2024 One of us Vesna Vuckovic
December 13, 2024, One of us Elena Sangemino
January 10, 2025, One of us Virginia Durkin O’Shea
January 24, 2025 One of us Jack Coons
February 7, 2025 One of us Tricia Scott
Feb 21, 2025 One of us Charlie Malloy
March 7, 2025 One of us Cassidy Dolan
March 21, 2025 One of us Ellie Johnson
April 4, 2025 One of us Maria Mendez
April 18, 2025 One of us Gwyn Ratsep
May 2, 2025 One of us Phyllis Ministero-Rockwell
May 15, 2025 One of us Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV.
June 13, 2025 One of us Dominic Rufo
June 27, 2025 One of us Nidhi Shukla
July 11, 2025 One of us Cadesh Odou
July 25, 2025 One of us Christina Klaus
August 8, 2025 One of us Megan Romer
August 22, 2025 One of us Katelyn Homa
Sept. 5, 2025 One of Us Thomas Chacko
Sept 17, 2025 One of Us Breena Sollenberger
Oct 1, 2025 One of Us Maria Dempsey
Oct 15, 2025 One of Us Clare Louden
The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.